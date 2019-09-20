Armed police flood Sheffield estate after raiders burst into property and threaten occupier

Armed police flooded a Sheffield estate after two raiders broke into a property and threatened the occupant.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 20th September 2019, 13:28 pm

Armed South Yorkshire Police units raced to the scene in Cary Road, Manor at around 8.45pm last night.

A force statement said: “Officers were called to reports of an aggravated burglary on Cary Road.

Police were called to Cary Road in the Manor area last night.

“It is reported that two offenders gained entry to a property and threatened the occupant, before leaving.

“No one was injured and enquiries are ongoing.”