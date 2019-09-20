Armed police flood Sheffield estate after raiders burst into property and threaten occupier
Armed police flooded a Sheffield estate after two raiders broke into a property and threatened the occupant.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 20th September 2019, 13:28 pm
Armed South Yorkshire Police units raced to the scene in Cary Road, Manor at around 8.45pm last night.
A force statement said: “Officers were called to reports of an aggravated burglary on Cary Road.
“It is reported that two offenders gained entry to a property and threatened the occupant, before leaving.
“No one was injured and enquiries are ongoing.”