Armed police descend on Sheffield city centre after reports of man carrying two guns

Armed police were called to Sheffield city centre this afternoon following reports a man was carrying two guns.

Officers were called to High Street after members of the public spotted a man with two firearms.

But alarm soon faded when they found out the man was in fancy dress for the Yorkshire Cosplay Con, which is being held at the FlyDSA Sheffield Arena this weekend.

A spokesman for the Sheffield Central neighbourhood police team said: "Officers today received reports of a male with two guns walking down High Street, this in turn involved firearms officers being deployed along with other resources.

"A male was stopped and these weapons were taken from him. Although the gun on the left in this picture (bat sign) may look fake the other one certainly doesn't, neither look fake when being stopped in the street.

"On this occasion it was an ill -thought out dress for Cosplay Con. We love to see everyone dressed up, as it does look great but please consider what you are taking, how you are taking it, and how it may appear.

"In this case, it could have been far more serious.

"Given the innocent nature of the possession the owner was strongly advised and the guns confiscated for destruction, and his fancy dress ruined."