Armed police deployed to Sheffield estate

Armed police were deployed to a Sheffield estate after reports that three people were on a street searching for a gun.

The alarm was raised at 3.20pm yesterday when officers received a report of three people allegedly discussing looking for a firearm on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross.

POLICE: South Yorkshire Police chiefs hit with £1.3 million bill for policing football matches in one season

A police search was launched but the trio heard talking about the gun were not traced.

CRIME: Man and two women due in court over post office robbery in Sheffield

COURT: Female genital mutilation protection order issued for sisters in Sheffield aged one, four and six

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Armed officers were deployed to the area where a thorough search was conducted of Deerlands Avenue and the surrounding area however the people mentioned were not located.

"Anyone with concerns or information regarding the use of firearms and associated criminality should call."

Call South Yorkshire Police on101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.