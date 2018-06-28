Armed police dealing with incident at petrol station on the outskirts of Sheffield

Have your say

Armed police are among around 20 police officers dealing with an incident at a petrol station on the outskirts of Sheffield.

Officers were called to the Jet petrol station on Meadow Bank Road, Deepdale, near Rotherham, at around 8pm.

Eyewitnesses said the road was closed and bus services were being diverted.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "I can confirm there is an ongoing police incident with several resources in attendance including armed officers."

He said he could not disclose any more information about the incident.

More to follow.