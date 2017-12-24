Armed police carrying out reassurance patrols at Meadowhall for Christmas Eve shoppers

Have your say

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed armed officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols for shoppers on Christmas Eve.

Armed police patrols in Sheffield have been stepped up as planned for the Christmas period and following Tuesday's terror raids.

Police chiefs said armed officers would be concentrating on crowded places over the festive season as well as shows, events and attractions.

Shoppers have armed officers in Meadowhall throughout the year, following a series of terror attacks in the UK.

And today, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that armed officers will continue their reassurance patrols across the shopping centre throughout Christmas Eve.

SYP Ops Support tweeted: "ARV officers are out in @LoveMeadowhall ensuring all the last minute #Christmas shoppers safety... We’re here for reassurance as we are throughout the year. Happy Christmas from all the #Firearmsofficers"

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley said the armed patrols were not aimed at frightening people but to keep them safe and to deter criminals.

Extra patrols had already started in the run up to Christmas and New Year, but anti-terror raids in Sheffield and Chesterfield on Tuesday increased their importance.

Three men were arrested in Burngreave, Meersbrook and Stocksbridge in Sheffield and a fourth in Chesterfield during a series of dawn raids.

One man, arrested at a property in Meersbrook, has been released without charge.