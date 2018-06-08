Armed police called to Sheffield suburb after disturbance involving group of men and women

Armed police were called to a Sheffield suburb last night following reports that a man was a gun was involved in a disturbance between a group of men and women.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following the disturbance in Bevercotes Road, Firth Park.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 8.20pm yesterday, police were called to Bevercotes Road in Firth Park to reports of an altercation between a group of men and women.

"The 41-year-old man remains in police custody where he is helping police with enquiries.

"An investigation is underway, including reviewing CCTV in the area and house-to-house enquiries."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident 869 of June 7.

