Armed police called after men rob Kimberworth convenience stores armed with gun

Armed police were called after men armed with a gun robbed two Kimberworth convenience stores within minutes of each other.

At around 9.15pm yesterday (Sunday, August 5), two men - one of whom was holding a handgun - entered McColl’s convenience store on St John’s Green in Kimberworth Park.

Grange View Road in Kimberworth (photo: Google).

The men, who were both wearing helmets, threatened staff and demanded that they open the till. They then stole a quantity of cash before leaving on a black, moped-style bike.

At 9.20pm, officers received a similar report from staff at the Co-op store on Grange View Road in Kimberworth.

Again, the offenders threatened staff and stole a quantity of cash from the till.

Armed response vehicles attended the scene and a search of the area was carried out but the offenders were not located.

An investigation is underway with officers reviewing CCTV and carrying out local enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incidents 958 and 965 of 5 August 2018.