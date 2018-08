Armed police arrested three men and seized cash and drugs after threats were made with a gun in a Sheffield street.

Police were called to the incident in Burngreave on Monday, August 20.

In a statement, Sheffield North East neighbourhood police team said a ‘large quantity of cash and drugs’ were also seized.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 704 of August 20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.