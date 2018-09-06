Are you ‘lovely, blonde’ Tom from Sheffield?

Have you ever ever met the love of your life at a festival, only to regret not exchanging numbers once you’re home? Well for one woman that’s true, and she's now on the hunt for the man Sheffield.

Well Shôn Douglas’ friend Joanna has, and she’s seeking the ‘lovely, blonde’ Tom from Sheffield that stole her heart at End of the Road Festival.

Shôn took to Twitter to help his friend out, he said: “Dear @EOTR. My friend Joanna returned with a head full of memories but an empty heart after letting Tom (37) from Sheffield who works in IT slip away.

“He was lovely, blonde & they danced together on Sunday at the woodland disco. Can you help us find him please? #jo4tom.”

Joanna was wearing jeans, a stripy top, denim shirt and pink new balance trainers, and was sporting a ‘100 mile wide smile thanks to Tom’s loveliness.’

She is now on the hunt for Tom, in the hopes that their paths cross once more.