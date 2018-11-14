Are Hollywood stars Idris Elba and Dwayne Johnson stopping in Doncaster for Fast and Furious movie shoot?

Hollywood stars Idris Elba and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are rumoured to be stopping in Doncaster – while filming a new Fast and Furious movie in the area.

It might sound like an unlikely plot twist from a movie, but shooting is currently underway for a Fast and Furious spin-off a few miles away.

Are Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba stopping in Doncaster?

Film crews have been shooting in and around Eggborough near Selby and it is rumoured that they have been staying in Doncaster during their shoot.

READ MORE: Road closed as Hollywood star films in Doncaster

Universal Pictures confirmed shooting for the flick, Hobbs and Shaw, would take place in November, but would not reveal if "The Rock" or Elba or any of their other A-list colleagues would be involved.

Bawtry’s Crown Hotel has long been a popular venue for the stars – with the cast of Still Open All Hours often stopping at the venue when filming the sitcom in Doncaster.

READ MORE: Jeremy Clarkson confirms homecoming for filming of Doncaster TV show

It has also attracted a string of top name TV, comedy and music stars over the years, including stand-up star Sir Billy Connolly, Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and is known locally as ‘the hotel to the stars.’

But despite rumours, whether the pair have been checking out the charms of Bawtry is unclear.

READ MORE: Still Open All Hours filming takes place in Doncaster

Residents in the North Yorkshire village north of Doncaster have been told filming would take place at Eggborough power station and helicopters have been seen filming a stunt car chase at the site.

Other actors appearing in the action adventure include British actors Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby.

Local resident Lindsey Strachan said: "The helicopters were flying in between the towers: the lighter-coloured one appeared to be filming a pursuit on the ground, and possibly within the aircraft too along with the other navy blue helicopter.

“This was in the morning on Saturday. Pretty cool to see!"

Last month, the production spent a week filming in Glasgow.

Dwayne Johnson - aka The Rock - will play Agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham is mercenary Deckard Shaw.

Idris Elba and The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby also star as a villain and an MI6 agent respectively.

The Universal Pictures production will hit cinemas in summer 2019.