Arcus Technology on tour with FasterBritain

Arcus are driving the full-fibre revolution. A FasterBritain partner, Arcus are helping Yorkshire businesses access lightning-fast connectivity that will meet the needs of their business today and in the future.

FasterBritain

FasterBritain delivers one of the UK’s largest business-grade full-fibre networks. Through strategic partnerships and specialists, FasterBritain is bringing full-fibre connectivity to any business in the UK.

Arcus Technology Director, Dale Heath

Working with partners like Arcus Technology, FasterBritain is driving towards reaching the UK government’s target of 100% gigabit capability by 2030. Their network covers some of the busiest business areas in the UK with the goal to reach a million businesses in the coming years.

Arcus on tour

The FasterBritain bus has been making its way round the UK, working with specialist partners to bring full fibre to businesses. Arcus Technology joined the tour across two locations in Sheffield, Brightside, on Alfred Road and Owlerton/Hillsborough on Penistone Road.

Businesses had the opportunity to sign up and hop aboard at either location, and take the chance to pick the brains of the Arcus and FasterBritain team. From questions about connectivity to understanding the options out there, the sessions were a fantastic opportunity to get one-to-one expert advice.

Connectivity offer for attendees

An added bonus for all attendees was the offer of 3 month’s free connectivity. The Arcus team were very pleased with the reception from the local business community, and engaged with companies from industries including medical, manufacturing, automotive, retail, wholesale, and more.

Arcus Technology’s Director, Dale Heath said: “The full-fibre connectivity revolution is in full swing and we’re thrilled to partner with FasterBritain to deliver future-proof connectivity to Yorkshire businesses. It was great to get out and speak face to face with businesses in Sheffield and we can’t wait to support them on their fibre journeys.”