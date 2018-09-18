Arctic Monkeys Sheffield Arena homecoming: seven bands which could be city’s next big musical export

There may never be another Arctic Monkeys, but who will be the next Sheffield band to make it big?

We asked some of the city’s music industry players, who were around when Alex Turner and co emerged, to give us their tips to become South Yorkshire's latest musical export.

These are some of the South Yorkshire bands hotly tipped by industry insiders

READ MORE: The truth about Arctic Monkeys’ first gig – from those who were there

Here are the acts they chose:

This band are hotly recommended by Alan Smyth, founder of the 2fly studio where the Arctic Monkeys’ demo was recorded.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys in Sheffield - what the set list will be and what time will they be on stage

International Teachers of Pop (pic: Duncan Stafford Photography)

They describe themselves as a ‘Nerd Disco’ project from Founders/co-writers of The Moonlandingz, Adrian Flanagan & Dean Honer in cahoots with vocalist Leonore Wheatley.

You can listen to them on their Facebook page.

This band are tipped by Paul Tuffs, who worked at The Grapes when the Arctic Monkeys first performed there and is now a promoter who owns Cafe Totem in Sheffield city centre.

READ MORE: This is how you can still get Arctic Monkeys tickets for their Sheffield shows

Children of the State

“They’ve only been going for six months but they’re already performing in London and Paris,” he said

“They’ve got an old-school psychedelic sound with a bit of an edge.”

You can listen to them on Spotify.

Another favourite of Paul’s, who says: “Jordan’s more of a classic singer-songwriter, with a bit of an 80s synth tinge.

Jordan Rooker

“He’s got a band behind him now and he’s definitely worth checking out.”

You can check out Jordan’s music on his website.

Chris Wilson, a promoter at The Greystones pub, was responsible for scheduling live acts at the famous Boardwalk venue, where the Arctic Monkeys performed in their early days but which has since closed.

He said he has known Liberty Ship since they started out as teenagers.

“They’re a great band with a very poppy sound, and they were managed by John McClure for a while,” he added.

“They’re head and shoulders above anything else I’ve heard recently.”

Liberty Ship (pic: Lewis Evans)

You can listen to the band on their website.

Another pick from Chris, who said: “People seem to forget about rock music these days, with all the attention on indie bands, but Fallen Trees prove the power of rock music done right.

“They split up a few years ago but I’ve just heard they’re reforming to start gigging again early next year.”

See what you think by checking out their Facebook page.

Carl Maloney’s band The Sound were headlining on the night the Arctic Monkeys played their first gig at The Grapes, and he now owns the culture and leisure bible Reyt Good Magazine.

He said of The Blinders: “This band from Doncaster are a breath of fresh air. They remind me a bit of Kasabian and their music is really gritty and political.”

You can listen via their Facebook page.

Carl says of his other choice: “They’re a young, energetic rock and roll band ready to hone their craft on stage and take on the world.”

Check out their website here.

Fallen Trees

The Blinders