Arctic Monkeys in Sheffield: Alex Turner splits from US model girlfriend Taylor Bagley

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has split from his American model girlfriend Taylor Bagley, according to reports.

Turner, who played a triumphant homecoming gig at Sheffield Arena with his band mates last night, has split from Taylor after three years together, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reported that the pair began dating in 2015 and had each other’s names tattooed on their arms.

But it is understood the couple called time on their relationship this summer after the release of the band’s sixth album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

A source told the newspaper: “They were private about their relationship and never really spoke about each other. But behind closed doors they were really close for a long time and very much in love.

"In July they made the decision to separate, though. That’s why she hasn’t been with him while the band have been touring the UK.

“She has instead stayed home in the US.”

In 2016 he said he found it hard dating in the public eye and added: “It’s always been hard, definitely. But now, I guess, this is a new chapter, in a way. I’m excited.”