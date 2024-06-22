The stratospheric rise of the Arctic Monkeys has seen the High Green band win countless awards and produce several critically-acclaimed, and beloved, albums.
Whenever the band return to their home city of Sheffield to perform, it is always big news.
And so, when the band played Sheffield for the first time in five in years in June 2023, the city was buzzing with excitement.
Over the course of two nights, on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, 2023, 40,000 Arctic Monkeys fans descended on Hillsborough Park for the sold-out gigs.
Photographer, Dean Atkins, captured pictures of the concert and fans enjoying themselves.
Take a look through our gallery, and see if you recognise anyone you know.
