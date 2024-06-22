Fans having the time of their lives during the Arctic Monkeys homecoming gigs at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield in June 2023Fans having the time of their lives during the Arctic Monkeys homecoming gigs at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield in June 2023
Arctic Monkeys homecoming: 14 pictures of fans having the time of their lives at Hillsborough Park last summer

By Sarah Marshall
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 05:02 BST

Almost exactly a year ago, Sheffield’s biggest musical export this millennium - The Arctic Monkeys - returned to their hometown for a two-night extravaganza at Hillsborough Park.

The stratospheric rise of the Arctic Monkeys has seen the High Green band win countless awards and produce several critically-acclaimed, and beloved, albums.

Whenever the band return to their home city of Sheffield to perform, it is always big news.

And so, when the band played Sheffield for the first time in five in years in June 2023, the city was buzzing with excitement.

Over the course of two nights, on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, 2023, 40,000 Arctic Monkeys fans descended on Hillsborough Park for the sold-out gigs.

Photographer, Dean Atkins, captured pictures of the concert and fans enjoying themselves.

Take a look through our gallery, and see if you recognise anyone you know.

Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys perform at Hillsborough Park on Friday, June 9, 2023 for the first of two sold-out shows

1. Arctic Monkeys

Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys perform at Hillsborough Park on Friday, June 9, 2023 for the first of two sold-out shows | Dean Atkins

An Arctic Monkeys fan enjoys the evening Photo: Dean Atkins

2. Front of the queue

An Arctic Monkeys fan enjoys the evening Photo: Dean Atkins | Dean Atkins

Fans sing along to the Arctic Monkeys during their Hillsborough Park homecoming show on Friday, June 9, 2023

3. Singing along

Fans sing along to the Arctic Monkeys during their Hillsborough Park homecoming show on Friday, June 9, 2023 | Dean Atkins

Mexican flag bearing the Arctic Monkeys' name Fans hold up a Mexican flag bearing the Arctic Monkeys' name

4. Mexican flag bearing the Arctic Monkeys' name

Mexican flag bearing the Arctic Monkeys' name Fans hold up a Mexican flag bearing the Arctic Monkeys' name | Dean Atkins

