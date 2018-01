Have your say

Sheffield rockers Arctic Monkeys will make their long-awaited return this year after confirming their first 2018 tour date.

Alex Turner and co will appear at Firefly Festival alongside Eminem and Kendrick Lamar in The Woodlands of Delaware from June 14-17.

The Sheffield stars haven't toured since 2014 and haven't released an album since AM came out in 2013.

