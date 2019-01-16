Arctic Blast: Weather warning issued for Sheffield

The Met Office has this morning issued a weather warning for Sheffield – as the city faces a wintry spell of weather.

Snow flurries are forecast for the city in the next 24 hours and now a Yellow Warning for ice has been issued.

The warning is in effect for the period between 10pm tonight and 11am tomorrow.

The warning states: “Icy patches are expected to develop later Wednesday evening or overnight over southern Scotland and Northern Ireland and during the early hours of Thursday over England and and Wales.

“There will also be some wintry showers about, mainly over hills and mountains, but also to some lower levels at times, most likely in parts of Scotland and northern, eastern and central England.

“With the exception of high ground, most places will not see any snow settling.”