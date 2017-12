Have your say

The Met Office has this morning an Amber weather warning for snow for the region on Sunday.

Heavy snow is set to pummel the Midlands and the North of England for the whole day leaving a covering of between four and eight inches.

The weather warning states: "Road, rail and air travel delays are likely, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations.

"There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off."