Arctic Blast: How cold will it be in Sheffield this weekend and will it snow?

After some unseasonably mild weather so far in October temperatures are set to plummet this weekend as Arctic air sweeps across the UK.

It will be so cold that some areas of the UK could even see snow showers, forecasters warn.

Some parts of the UK could see snow this weekend

Today and tomorrow will be relatively mild in Sheffield with temperatures reaching around 13C.

But from Friday onwards temperatures will drop sharply as the region experiences its coldest spell of the season so far.

Friday will be a dry and sunny day but it will feel noticably chilly with temperatures only making it to around 9C.

Saturday will be even colder with temperatures in Sheffield topping out at a mere 7C, but it will be a largely dry and sunny day.

Overnight temperatures will dip down to just 3C,.

The cold theme will continue on Sunday but it will be slightly less chilly than Saturday with temperatures of 9C.

The good news is that the weekend will be mostly dry in the Sheffield area with snow showers confined to the hills and mountains of Scotland.

