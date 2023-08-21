Arbourthorne Sheffield: Police find man in 30s in critical condition during welfare check
Residents reported a number of police cars and the ambulance service in attendance
Emergency services were called to a property on Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne, at around 8.45pm on Friday August 18 , following concerns for the welfare of an individual at that location.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after being found in a critical condition. He remains there today.
If you or someone you know is in need of support, contact Samaritans any time on 116 123, or visit: www.samaritans.org