Aquarius memory roadshow lined up for Chesterfield's Monkey Park Community hub

Do you have memories to share of Chesterfield’s legendary nightspot the Aquarius? First opened in 1972 as a cabaret club, the glitzy venue welcomed some of the biggest stars in the world and ran until the mid-1990s, writes Neil Anderson.

Chester Street’s Monkey Park Community hub is the next stop off point for the Aquarius Project which is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Organisers are keen to meet anyone wanting to share their stories and memories on Wednesday, April 19, between 10am and 4pm. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Many of the memories will feature in a forthcoming book on the Aquarius that will be compiled as part of the project which will also conserve and restore hundreds of photos from the venue. Everyone from Marti Caine to Bob Monkhouse graced the Aquarius stage over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the 1980s it was arguably more popular for its nightclub which enjoyed packed houses every weekend for much of the era with coaches turning up from right around the region.

Chesterfield's Aquarius in the 1970s

Neil Anderson of the Dirty Stop Outs that are running the project said: “The Aquarius was a focal point for generations of local people and we want to capture the incredible memories. We’re keen to hear from anyone that went there as a punter, worked there or even performed there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Monkey Park Community Hub is situated at 128 A, Chester Street, Brampton, Chesterfield S40 1DN.