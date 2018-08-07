Approval recommended for extension to grade-listed building, despite objections from heritage groups

A controversial extension to a Grade-listed Sheffield building look set to get the go ahead, despite objections from conservation groups.

The Grade II-listed building, located on Glossop Road, was part of a terrace of properties, many of which were demolished to make way for Sheffield’s ring road.

Developers want to build a three-storey glass-fronted extension to expand office space, but objectors say the plans are not in-keeping with the building’s design and the surrounding area.

“The building currently houses a hairdresser to the ground floor and office accommodation to the upper floors,” the planning report states.

“This application seeks consent for internal alterations to the premises to facilitate the expansion of the office accommodation and the erection of a three storey side extension to the existing building.

“As part of these works it is also proposed to amend the site boundary treatment and widen the access gate.

“The extension proposed will be linked to the existing Listed Building via a glazed three storey link before leading into a brick extension with punched openings and perforated metal panels over the openings and metal reveals.”

Objections to the plan have been made by The Georgian Society, Hallamshire Historic Buildings and Save Britain’s Heritage.

The Georgian Society states: “The property is part of a notable group of listed buildings which occupy the south side of Glossop Road.

“The buildings are unified and red brick is common in the Hanover Street Conservation Area.

“The insertion of a dual carriageway left a scar in the formerly continuous early nineteenth century streetscape, it is therefore important the building line and materials relate to the townscape and the appearance of the conservation area.”

In their objection, Hallamshire Historic Buildings states: “The proposal will harm the significance and setting of listed buildings, and would be in breach of National Planning Law.

“A planning application submitted in 2007 outlined a proposal that was broadly in keeping with the character of the building, but which included UPVC windows.

“Sheffield City Council planning department at the time rejected that proposal, and it is queried on what basis protection offered to listed buildings has been so greatly diluted since then.”

Meanwhile, Save Britain’s Heritage states: “The proposed building does not make a positive contribution to the conservation area and compromises the setting of the adjacent listed buildings.

“The current proposal should be assessed in the context of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) on the extent of harm which would be caused to designated heritage assets, the conservation area and the listed buildings.”

The application, which is recommended for approval, will be discussed at Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee at Sheffield Town Hall on Thursday, August 14.