Apprentices, employers and educators shine at the 2025 South Yorkshire apprenticeship awards
Hosted by Rich Williams and held in partnership with The Star, the ceremony brought together nominees and supporters from across the region to celebrate the transformational impact of apprenticeships on individuals and businesses.
Apprentices from organisations including Sheffield Forgemasters, AESSEAL, Barnsley College, and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals were among the many celebrated on the night. But it was the voices of the winners that stole the show, sharing stories of hard work, ambition and passion for their industries.
The winner of the Engineering and Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year Erica Davison, gave an emotional speech, saying: "I chose an apprenticeship over the traditional university route, even turned down an offer at Cambridge, because I believed this path would be more practical and meaningful.
“It’s been the best decision I ever made - I get to work with some of the most inspirational people every day, and it’s even given me the chance to contribute to a sustainable MRI project.
“I want to say thank you to everyone who’s supported me, and I really want to encourage young people, especially women, to consider careers in manufacturing and engineering."
Dalton Roofing, winner of the SME Employer of the Year, delivered one of the most memorable lines of the night. A representative, Philip Dalton, said: “I just love roofing and I’m passionate about it - I want it to be everyone’s first choice of career. It might not sound sexy, but we made it sexy.
“Every employer has a responsibility to train the next generation - it might sound a bit like Star Wars, but it’s our destiny.”
Ray, CEO of Whyy? Change - winner in the training provider category - said the honour meant a great deal: “We’ve been in the World Cup final of our industry for five years - this really matters to us.”
“Big shout out to all training providers, we’re part of a really important sector doing vital work. We won the World Cup, folks!”
Former Sheffield Forgemasters boss and judge Dr Graham Honeyman CBE praised the high standard of entries, saying: “It was a pleasure to be involved, these enthusiastic young people are the future - and apprenticeships open doors, especially for those who can’t afford university.
“The calibre this year was so high - I wish we could have given them all an award.”
Claire Lewis, representing the event organisers at The Star, said the awards celebrate more than individual achievements - they spotlight regional growth and ambition.
“Apprentices and the employers who champion them continue to play a major role in shaping South Yorkshire’s future. Apprenticeships open the door to careers, help build vital skills, and offer real opportunities for advancement,” she said.
Full list of winners
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year - Mckenzie Stephenson, Tiny Tots Day Nursery
Advanced Apprentice of the Year - Deryn Keeney, Kitlocker.com
Higher Apprentice of the Year - Ebony Woodhall, Glass Technology Services Ltd
Degree Apprentice of the Year - Hashim Din, The Rotherham Foundation Hospital Trust
Construction Apprentice of the Year Award - Samuel Jinks, Dalton Roofing Ltd
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year - Erica Davison, Siemens Healthineers
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year - Stacey Mullee, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year - Nicola McKinlay, S.M.I.L.E Day opportunities - City of Doncaster Council
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year - Rebecca Beever, Straaltechniek UK Ltd
Mentor of the Year - Rhian Burrows, Unilever
Apprentice Ambassador of the Year - Gary Sollitt, William Hare Limited
SME Employer of the Year - Dalton Roofing Ltd
Large Employer of the Year - Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH)
Training Provider / Programme of the Year - Whyy? Change
This year’s judging panel included representatives from ASDA, AESSEAL, Arla Foods, and the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub, with a careful and impartial selection process ensuring only the most deserving took home trophies.
More than 20 businesses, colleges and training providers - including Sheffield Hallam University, Unilever, and Doncaster College - were shortlisted, alongside individual nominees from employers like Kitlocker.com, Straaltechniek UK, and Lavender International.
The evening ended with celebrations and dancing, a fitting close to a night that highlighted how apprenticeships are transforming futures in South Yorkshire.
A charity raffle for Aphasia Support, where the top prize included a catered meal for four, raised £1,701.16.
For more details about the event, including the full photo gallery visit www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk
