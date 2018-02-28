Appointments carried out as normal at Sheffield hospitals despite the snow

Appointments are being carried out as normal at Sheffield's Hospitals, despite the snow causing some disruption in the city today.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Northern General Hospital, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Jessop Wing, Weston Park Hospital and Charles Clifford Dental Hospital, said if any appointments are to be cancelled, patients will be contacted directly.

A spokesman said: "We are receiving a lot of enquiries about services given today's bad weather.

"Appointments are taking place as planned. If we do have to change your appointment we will contact you directly."

The Trust said some home visits may be affected but staff will prioritise essential cases.

If visits are unable to be made, staff will make telephone contact with patients to offer support.