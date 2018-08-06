Application submitted for new city centre cereal cafe

Have your say

An application has been submitted to Sheffield City Council to convert a former shop into a new cereal cafe.

Submitted by SLA Design on behalf of Sharez Akhtar, the change of use application is for a premises located at 39 Charles Street.

A report by Paul Higgins of SLA Design states that there will be no external alterations to the premises, but internal shop-fitting is required to change the layout of the interior, along with new signage.

The new venture is set to be called The Coco Cereal Cafe, according to the report.

“The site currently comprises a mid terrace retail unit fronting onto Charles Street, forming part of a terrace of similar properties,” the report states.

“The building is four storeys in height with the lower storey located at basement level. It is constructed from blue brickwork with metal windows and a flat roof over.

“The existing building is to be retained with the only external alterations being the provision of new shop front signage.

“Internal alterations will comprise fitting out works to form servery, toilet, preparation and storage areas.”

A separate application has been made for the new signage.

A decision has not yet been made on the application.