Police are trying to trace the family of a 77-year-old who died in Hull.

Derek Heeson was found at the property on Freehold Street on Friday November 23.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: "We have tried to find his family members but have so far been unable to. We think he could have relatives in South Yorkshire."

Call 101 or Hull Coroners Officers on 01482 613000.