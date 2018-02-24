Appeal to trace owner of stolen war medals

South Yorkshire Police are asking for help to find the owner of two war medals that are believed to have been stolen.

The medals, which were found in a red and yellow pouch, were recovered following the arrest of five men earlier today (Saturday 24 February).

They are believed to have been stolen from Doncaster or the surrounding area.

Police are keen to trace the owner of the medals so they can be reunited with their owner.

Do you recognise these medals? Do they belong to you?

If you are the owner of the medals or have any information that will help identify them, please call 101 quoting incident number 784 of 24 February.