Appeal to trace owner of dog found in Sheffield

Members of the public are being asked to help trace a dog who was found roaming an area of Sheffield without a collar.

Police Community Support Officers found a group of children who were trying to help locate the owner of a black dog in Woodthorpe yesterday.

A spokesman for the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood said: “Unfortunately, the little dog didn't have any collar to help the officers locate the owner.

“The little dog has since been taken to Spring Street dog pound where he will spend the night.

“Thanks to the children’s efforts, this little man will be spending the evening in a warm, comfortable bed and will hopefully be reunited with his rightful owner.

“If you recognise him, please get in touch with Spring Street dog pound which is located in Sheffield city centre.”