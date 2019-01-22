Appeal to trace driver who may have witnessed fatal collision in Barnsley

Officers continuing enquiries into a collision in Barnsley in which a 16-year-old girl died are appealing for help in tracing a car that was in the area at the time of the incident.

Officers continuing their enquiries into a collision in Barnsley in which a 16-year-old girl died are appealing to trace a car that was in the area at the time.

At around 1:40am on Sunday, January 13, a silver Vauxhall Astra was travelling along Broadway towards Dodworth Road when it was involved in a collision with a tree.

Flowers at the scene of a fatal crash on Broadway in Barnsley.

Macey-Jay Frudd, aged 16, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old girl and two men, aged 18 and 19, who were also inside the car suffered minor injuries.

All three were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, however the 19-year-old and the 17-year-old have been released under investigation while the 18-year-old is on police bail.

Police investigating the collision are keen to trace the driver of a silver car, possibly a Ford Focus, that was in the area at the time.

Flowers at the scene of a fatal crash on Broadway in Barnsley.

PC Richard Thorley, investigating, said: “From further CCTV enquiries in the area, we now know that the car described was travelling onto Broadway, from Park Road when it was overtaken by another vehicle, with no lights on.

“The driver of the Ford made a right turn just before where the collision occurred, turning on to Keresforth Close. We’re keen to trace the driver to see if they saw what happened and can assist with enquiries.

“If you were the driver of the car that morning, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 94 of 13 January 2019.”

Flowers, photographs, notes and candles have been left at the crash scene and a balloon release was held on Sunday in memory of Macey-Jay.