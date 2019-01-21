Appeal to reunite missing dog with Barnsley family

Police in Barnsley are appealing for information that may help them reunite a missing dog with her family

At around 7:30pm on January 17, it is reported that a bull cross whippet called Maya was taken from a garden in the Thurnscoe area.

Maya is six months old and has white fur on the tips of her left front and hind legs and her toes.

She also has two symmetrical stripes down her front legs.

Anyone with information on Maya’s whereabouts, or who could help return her to her family is asked to call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting investigation number 14/18939/19.