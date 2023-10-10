Police investigating ‘missiles’ thrown before Barnsley football match appeal for help identifying three men
Police have appealed for help identifying three men after missiles, including glasses and other items, were reportedly thrown towards crowds in Barnsley before a match.
The incident took place on Friday, May 19 at around 5:45pm, ahead of the League One play-off semi-final second leg between Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers at Oakwell Stadium.
The investigation is ongoing, but officers are keen to identify the three men in the images as they may be able to assist with their investigation.
If you recognise the men, you can pass information by calling 101 and quoting incident number 615 of May 19, 2023 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete their simple and secure anonymous online form.