The investigation is ongoing but officers are keen to identify the three men in the images as they may be able to assist

Police have appealed for help identifying three men after missiles, including glasses and other items, were reportedly thrown towards crowds in Barnsley before a match.

The incident took place on Friday, May 19 at around 5:45pm, ahead of the League One play-off semi-final second leg between Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers at Oakwell Stadium.

If you recognise the men, you can pass information by calling 101 and quoting incident number 615 of May 19, 2023 when you get in touch.