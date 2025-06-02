Appeal to identify men after Sheffield city centre attack
At 1.40am on Thursday, March 22, it is reported that a group of men approached victims on Rockingham Lane in Sheffield city centre, where some of the men from the group allegedly verbally and physically assaulted the others.
South Yorkshire Police said enquiries, including a CCTV trawl, have been carried out and officers now want to identify four individuals, who may be able to assist.
Anyone with information is asked to either call 101 or get in touch online, quoting investigation number 14/55700/25.
