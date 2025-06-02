Appeal to identify men after Sheffield city centre attack

By Ciara Healy
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 10:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have released images of four men they want to speak to in connection to a reported assault in Sheffield city centre.

At 1.40am on Thursday, March 22, it is reported that a group of men approached victims on Rockingham Lane in Sheffield city centre, where some of the men from the group allegedly verbally and physically assaulted the others.

SYP

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said enquiries, including a CCTV trawl, have been carried out and officers now want to identify four individuals, who may be able to assist.

SYP
syp
SYP
SYP

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Anyone with information is asked to either call 101 or get in touch online, quoting investigation number 14/55700/25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PolicePoliceSheffieldCCTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice