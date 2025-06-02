Appeal to identify men after Sheffield city centre attack

Police have released images of four men they want to speak to in connection to a reported assault in Sheffield city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 1.40am on Thursday, March 22, it is reported that a group of men approached victims on Rockingham Lane in Sheffield city centre, where some of the men from the group allegedly verbally and physically assaulted the others.

SYP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said enquiries, including a CCTV trawl, have been carried out and officers now want to identify four individuals, who may be able to assist.

SYP

syp

SYP

SYP

Anyone with information is asked to either call 101 or get in touch online, quoting investigation number 14/55700/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.