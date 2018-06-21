Appeal to find 'tiny' and 'terrified' dog missing in Doncaster

An appeal has been launched to track down a 'tiny' and 'terrified' dog that has gone missing in Doncaster.

Moe, a female terrier cross, went missing from the Clay Lane area of Doncaster last weekend - and an appeal has been launched on Facebook to get her back.

The animal is white and light brown in colour, is microchipped and was wearing a colour with no tag at the time of her disappearance at around 11am on June 17.

She was last sighted on Clay Lane near Sandall Park - although there was a sighting of her in Queen's Road near the town centre about an hour later.

A campaign organiser said: "She is tiny and will be terrified. She is a small dog and nervous.

"Her owners are elderly and are on holiday. As you can imagine, they are distraught and the grand-daughter and family are out searching constantly."

Anyone with any sightings of Moe should contact 07926 429112 or contact the police on 101.