Appeal to find owners of dog saved from being run over on Sheffield road

Can you help this missing dog trace its owners?
Police officers are on a mission to reunite this German Shepherd dog with his owners, after two kind-hearted members of the public stopped him from being run on a Sheffield road 

The dog was found running down Cowley Lane in Chapeltown earlier today. 

Officers are now appealing for help to trace his owners. 

A spokesman for the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Earlier today two very kind members of the public stopped this handsome boy from getting knocked down in traffic or running off.

“Unfortunately he doesn't have a collar or tag on him, PCSO 8012 is aiming to attend later with a mobile chip scanner to try and reunite him to his Humans!

“But we'd really appreciate it if you could share around, see if we can re-unite him?

“He's currently in safekeeping with some kind members of the public, but we really need to find his home.”

