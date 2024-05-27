Appeal to find missing Sheffield man John, 59, not seen since Saturday

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 27th May 2024, 12:58 BST
South Yorkshire Police is asking for the public’s help to find John.

Police have appealed to find a Sheffield man who has not been seen for two days.

John, aged 59, was reported missing after leaving his home in the Waterthorpe area on Saturday (May 25).

He has lost weight since the photo was taken, and has no teeth.

Missing man John, aged 59, from Sheffield.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, medium build, with brown, greying hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit, including Adidas trousers with three stripes down the side of the leg.

If you have any information that can help officers find John, please get in touch with South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 943 of 26 May 2024.

