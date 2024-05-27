Appeal to find missing Sheffield man John, 59, not seen since Saturday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police is asking for the public’s help to find John.

Police have appealed to find a Sheffield man who has not been seen for two days.

John, aged 59, was reported missing after leaving his home in the Waterthorpe area on Saturday (May 25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has lost weight since the photo was taken, and has no teeth.

Missing man John, aged 59, from Sheffield.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, medium build, with brown, greying hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit, including Adidas trousers with three stripes down the side of the leg.