Appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl, Alissa, from Sheffield

By Ciara Healy
Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:18 BST
Police are appealing for help find a missing 15-year-old Sheffield girl, who disappeared two days ago.

Alissa was last seen at around 10am on Wednesday, August 13 in the Park Hill area of the city.

She is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, slim , with long brown hair.

It is not known what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Officers believe Alissa may have travelled to, or be in, the Stannington area of Sheffield, where she is known to have connections.

Anyone who sees Alissa, or has information about her whereabouts, is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1,118 of August 13, 2025.

