Appeal to find homes for hens in Rotherham and Sheffield

Could you offer a home to some hens, that so far have lived in cages, and were at risk of being sent to slaughter?

Tomorrow, a national hen charity is asking Sheffield and Rotherham people to help them find homes for 300 hens.

The British Hen Welfare Trust is holding a hen re-homing in Letwell, where 300 ex-caged hens will be waiting to start their free range retirement.

In 2018 the charity successfully re-homed 70,130 hens over 12 months, 1,312 of which were given homes in Rotherham.

Louise Addy, Rotherham co-ordinator, said: “There are still 167 hens without a home to go to so please, if you’ve got a bit of space in your back garden and would like some new pets with the bonus of fresh eggs for breakfast, get in touch and reserve some of our lovely hens.

“These hardworking hens deserve the chance to relax and become much-loved pets, rather than the alternative.”

The hens being re-homed are 18 months old and have been in cages, laying eggs to be sold in supermarkets or put into processed foods.

To give them a second chance, register your details at www.bhwt.org.uk and then call Hen Central on 01884 860084 to complete your booking.

This successful charity was established in 2005 by Jane Howorth, and is Britain’s first registered charity for re-homing laying hens.