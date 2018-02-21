APPEAL: South Yorkshire woman 'not seen for a week'

The loved ones of a South Yorkshire woman who has not been seen for a week say it is extremely out of character for her not to contact her family.

Nicolette Hewitt, 57, was last seen leaving the Bentley Road area of Bentley, Doncaster, at around 10am on Tuesday 13 February but has not been seen or heard from since.

It is not known what Nicolette was wearing but she is described as being of a slim build, with short grey hair cut in to a bob.

Officers looking for Nicolette are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare due to the length of time she has now been missing.

She was reported missing by her family on Sunday, February 18.

If you’ve seen Nicolette, or know where she might be, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1018 of 18 December 2017.