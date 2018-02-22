APPEAL: South Yorkshire Police still searching for missing sister

Have your say

One of the sisters reported missing by South Yorkshire Police earlier has been found - but the other is still missing.

13-year-old Cordelia McCarthy was found 'safe and well' this afternoon (Thursday, February 22).

However, officers are however still appealing for information about her sister - 16-year-old Erin McCarthy - who was reported as missing on Monday, February 19.

Erin, 16, was last seen at around 8.45am on Monday 19 February in the Bentley area of Doncaster.

Erin is around 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with red/brown hair that she normally wears in a bun. She was last seen wearing a blue duffel coat.

Officers are urging anyone who has seen Erin to please get in touch.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 1145 of 19 February 2018.