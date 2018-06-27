Appeal over Sheffield teenager's horror crash death at Peak District beauty spot

Have your say

Police investigating a fatal crash in which a teenage girl from Sheffield died are appealing for information.

Officers were called to the crash, on an unnamed road between Howden Dam and Fairholmes Visitors Centre on Friday, June 22.

It is believed the crash, which involved a grey VW Polo, occurred between 4am and 5.30am.

Ameena Khan, 19, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene and four other people are still receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash should call Derbyshire police on the 101 number with reference 18*288474.