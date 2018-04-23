Appeal over car seen in area where 'shots were fired' in Sheffield

Detectives investigating a reported shooting in Sheffield have appealed for information about a hatchback car seen in the area.

Police were called to Bransby Street, in Upperthorpe, last Wednesday at around 11.10pm to reports of gunshots being fired.

The downstairs windows at two properties were damaged, but no one was injured.

READ MORE: 'Machine gun' fired at elderly Sheffield woman's house in case of 'mistaken identity'

Shocked neighbours told how an 84-year-old woman had been upstairs in her home when a 'machine gun' was fired at the building in a case of mistaken identity.

Officers, who are treating the reported shooting as an isolated incident, are continuing to investigate but have yet to make any arrests.

They appealed today for information about a 'dirty red' coloured car seen in the area around the time gunshots were heard.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire man jailed for raping girl after offering her a lift

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, who is leading the investigation, said: "We have had reports of a dirty red or dark-coloured small hatchback car with roof bars in the area around the time that gunshots were heard.

"Did you see the car? Were you in the area at the time? If so please do get in touch."

South Yorkshire Police said officers have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries and are following 'a number of lines of enquiry' but are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

READ MORE: Police called in after man's body found at Doncaster hospital

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1169 of April 18 2018.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.