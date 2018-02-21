APPEAL: Four Labradoodle puppies stolen in South Yorkshire burglary

Four Labradoodle puppies have been stolen during an aggravated burglary in South Yorkshire.

Sometime between 2.10 and 2.35pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 20 February) it was reported three men, one of whom was armed with a knife, had broken into a property on Pinfold Lane, Moss, Doncaster.

Whilst there the men searched the property, stealing cash, jewelery, clothing items and four Labradoodle puppies. No one was hurt in the incident.

Now the heartbroken owners of the puppies have shared this picture in the hope that it might

Detective Inspector Steve Smith who is leading the investigation said: “A full investigation is currently underway into the incident and we have been reviewing CCTV, speaking to witnesses and making enquiries in the area.

“Understandably this has been incredibly distressing for the victims, who have had further upset and heartbreak as they have to come to terms with having four of their beloved puppies stolen.

“I would like to reassure our local communities that work is ongoing to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We are currently working hard to find the puppies and other property and I would urge anyone with information to please report it and help us mend their broken hearts.”

If you witnessed the incident or have information that will be able to assist with the investigation please report it via 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 576 of 20 February