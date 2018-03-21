Appeal for help to repair Sheffield farm hit by vandalism

Heartbroken volunteers are hoping people will help them to raise £500 needed to repair vandalism to a farm.

A JustGiving page was set up after vandals broke in to Crookes Community Farm and caused extensive damage earlier this month.

Organisers are hoping to raise £500 to repair the damage, and are asking the public for support.

Writing on the JustGiving page, Volunteer Rob Downham said: “We are building a community permaculture farm to assist and encourage people to get back to nature and build stronger communities whilst learning to grow and eat delicious healthy food.

Unfortunately someone has broken into our farm, slashed the polytunnel doors, cut the chicken coop netting, smashed a couple of doors.

“A few people from across the world have asked if they can donate to help repair.

“ We are blown away by such generosity and therefore have decided to enable this to happen. Thank you. You restore our faith.”

Just a day later he sadly reported on the page that the vandals had returned.

He said: “Whilst we are awaiting repairs from the first mindless act of vandalism they have returned and this time slashed the polytunnel, broken the chicken coup and destroyed the treehouse. There is also feathers, blood and a missing chicken.

“It’s very sad but we will use this experience to rally support and build back bigger and better. Community farms are essential and if someone is trying to stop our progress they have chosen the wrong farm.”

To support the appeal, please visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/crookescommunityfarm.

To find out more about the farm, just off Tinker Lane, search ‘Crookes Community Farm’ on Facebook.