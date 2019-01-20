Appeal for help to find pair who burgled 95-year-old woman after tricking their way into her Sheffield home

A man and a woman stole house keys and a purse from a vulnerable 95-year-old woman, after they tricked their way into her Sheffield home by telling her they were there to sell flowers.

Police confirmed a man and a woman preyed on the woman, who is also deaf, at her home in Skelton Lane, Woodhouse between 2pm and 6pm yesterday.

Donna Coley is a Senior Co-ordinator at Sarah Care Ltd, who provide care services for the ‘vulnerable’ victim.

“She opened her door to two men and a lady who told her they were selling flowers. They came into the house and have taken her purse and some personal belongings and her house keys and left. The lady is very upset. The police are doing house-to-house,” said Donna.

“She is deaf and was admitted to hospital last night.”

When asked whether the woman’s hospital admission was connected to the burglary, Donna added: “It was a bit of both, she was very shaken up and really upset.”

Donna is asking for help to catch the culprits.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 678 of January 19, 2019.