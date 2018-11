Officers in Doncaster are appealing for help in tracing a man wanted over a knifepoint robbery.

Benedict Zvekare, aged 24, is wanted in connection with a robbery in the Green Dyke Lane area of the town, which was reported to police on July 15.

Benedict Zvekare.

He is described as a black man, of slim build and approximately 5’ 8” tall.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting 352 of 15 July 2018.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.