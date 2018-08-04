Appeal after car stolen in Sheffield city centre

Have your say

A motorist has appealed for information after her car was stolen overnight.

The orange Toyota Fire was taken from outside a property in Shoreham Street, in the city centre, in the early hours of this morning.

The vehicle's owner is appealing to anyone with information about its whereabouts to contact police.

The registration plate is EN12 2XO.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

READ MORE: Sheffield woman jailed after scamming elderly victims of thousands of pounds

READ MORE: Warning issued over fake British Gas email

READ MORE: Murder suspect who calls himself 'Madman' could be in Yorkshire, detectives reveal