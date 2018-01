Have your say

Thieves stole a car from the forecourt of a car garage.

A black Suzuki Jimney 4x4 was stolen from City Road Cars, City Road, Sheffield, some point between 4pm on Sunday and 9am on Monday.

Business owner Tony Young said the vehicle was worth around £6,300 and the vehicle registration plate was YG11 LVS.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.