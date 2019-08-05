Apartment conversion in the heart of Barnsley’s new look town centre
For life’s conveniences, new apartments planned in the heart of Barnsley town centre could hardly be more handy.
Four new homes are proposed to take over former office space upstairs in a modern shop building in May Day Green and that will put the new occupants just yards from the groundbreaking new Lightbox library building, across the road from the Glassworks shopping complex and on the doorstep of other facilities being constructed in Barnsley Council’s £180m redevelopment.
An application for ‘permitted change of use’, meaning formal planning permission would not be needed, has been submitted to Barnsley Council for the top floor of the May Day Green building, which houses outlets for Greggs and Carephone Warehouse at street level.
If the plans go ahead, the accommodation would include three one bedroomed homes and another with two bedrooms.
Commercial waste bins outside the building would also serve the occupants and planners have been told there would be no noise issues from the traders operating on the ground floor.
The application states: “The site is in a highly sustainable and accessible location with local bus services which run along Eldon Street, Shambles Street and West Way.
“There are a number of bus stops located within easy walking/cycling distance to and from the site.
“The Barnsley Train Station is a four minute walk away at 0.2 miles. Given the Town Centre location no parking spaces are available on site.”