Apartment block plans for site of former Sheffield restaurant

A former Sheffield restaurant and car wash could be demolished to make way for two apartment blocks.

Julian Higgins is hoping to knock down the former Koh-i-Noor Indian restaurant and Handsworth Car Wash, on Handsworth Road.

Mr Higgins wants to build 12 apartments and two shops in their place, split across two 2.5 storey blocks.

In 2010, the council rejected a previous application by Mr Higgins and Bashir Hussain to build three shops and 14 apartments on the site.

Sheffield Council said it refused to grant planning permission for that proposal as there was insufficient car parking - leading to more on-street parking, it would generate additional congestion on Handsworth Road and on design grounds.

An appeal was lodged and a hearing was held but the Planning Inspectorate concurred with the council and said that the scheme would have a 'detrimental effect on highway conditions in Handsworth Road'.

The latest application is seeking outline permission for two shops and 12 apartments and will be debated by members of Sheffield council planning and highways committee on Tuesday.

Officers have recommended planning permission is granted despite objections from Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts and Coun Mick Rooney, who both claim the proposal was the same as the one previously rejected and did not accept the findings of the Appeal Inspector.

Coun Rooney said the site was 'completely unsuitable for any residential development let alone one of this size' and questioned whether there was enough space to provide the 19 parking spaces proposed.

He also said exiting and entering the site would be 'difficult and dangerous' given the location of the site and added the application did not take account of the ownership of the surrounding land, their rights and their requirements.

But planning officers said the proposal was 'considered acceptable' and would 'facilitate the redevelopment of a prominent site in a sustainable location'.

A report to the planning committee, recommending the application is granted conditionally, said: "The proposal represents a typical ‘flats over shops’ concept, which is characteristic of the area, and is reflected not just in this local shopping area but in other local shopping areas within the city.

"With regard to highway safety, the site is located within a local shopping area, which is well served by public transport and it is not considered that the existing on-street parking problem will be exacerbated to such a degree that a refusal is justified in this highly sustainable location.

"The scale of the development has been reduced since the previous scheme and it is not considered that it will result in a significant demand for on-street parking. The highway improvements proposed will also address some of the traffic safety concerns."