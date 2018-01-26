Apartment block planned for land next to Sheffield church

A four-storey apartment block could be built next to a Sheffield church.

Plans have been submitted to build 24 apartments on the site of the former St Cuthbert's Family Social Club, Horndean Road, next to St Cuthbert's Church.

A design and access statement submitted with the application said the club was demolished more than 10 years ago and the site had been vacant since.

It said: "It is clear that the principle of residential development on this site is acceptable in principle and that this has been established through the previous approvals on this site.

"Furthermore, it is clear that the proposals do not have a detrimental impact on the adjacent listed St Cuthbert’s Church and, in fact, the proposals high quality design will be a substantial improvement over the current informal use as a parking area and hardstanding."

The application also includes proposals for 12 parking spaces on land next to the apartment block and states that access to the site would be from Horndean Road.

There would be 20 one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom properties.

A heritage statement from Archaeological Research Services said the development would not "affect the significance of the church".

It added: "For St Cuthbert’s Church, its role as a focal point would be slightly diminished due to the massing that would detract from the verticality of the church tower when viewed from a discrete area around the junction of Barnsley Road and Owler Lane and there would be a very slight change to the skyline adjacent to the view of the gable end of the chancel when viewed from another discrete area to the east, but this would not significantly effect this vista or the significance of the building.

"Changes would be more noticeable in views of the church from along Barnsley Road to the north, but it is concluded that the role of the church as a focal point is not as readily appreciated from this direction.

"These effects will need to be weighed against the desirability of redeveloping this vacant plot with a high quality building, thereby replacing an informal car parking area that is currently having an adverse impact upon the setting of the church."

A decision on the application is due by April 23.