The news that a notorious former Sheffield city centre pub could soon be transformed into a shop, restaurant and apartments got a lot of you talking on Facebook on Friday.

The Cannon on Castle Street was shut down more than ten years ago after police were called out the the establishment 142 times in the space of 12 years.

The old Cannon pub building on Castle Street in Sheffield city centre

Now, developers Aestrom Limited – who bought the building for £245,000 last year – have applied to Sheffield Council to change the building’s use and demolish the rear extension, with a decision expected by the middle of April.

Despite it’s ‘den of iniquity’ reputation, many of you remembered the pub fondly, and shared your memories of a place that became well known to many Sheffield folk, if not always for the right reasons.

Apollo-Reade Malone said: “Was a fantastic establishment. Remember getting served in there still in my school uniform.”

Joanne Davies said: “Loved Cannon downstairs back in late 70s.”

Jules Lupton said: “That was a fab pub. Used to glass collect there before I went to the Hare and Hounds. Got my first ghetto blaster in there – microwaves. hoovers,etc.”

Jenna Moorhouse said: “Was my dad's second home well one of them lol.”

Michelle Carol Reeve-Rogers said: “Wow, had some great times in there.”

Debbie Sambrook said: “This was a lovely pub back in the day when my Auntie and uncle had it.”

Tezza Hall said: “God I remember that pub and did used to cross over the road when I saw the dodgy low lifes stood outside.”

Samantha Blade said: “Anything you wanted people there could get it.”

David Ellis said: “Could get all my Christmas presents in there.”

And Wayne Rogers perfectly summed it up when he said: “Absolute s***hole full of some lovely people and proper characters – used to love calling for a pint after work.”